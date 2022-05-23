Skip to main content
Blue Jays Option Catcher Zack Collins

Blue Jays Option Catcher Zack Collins

Julian Merryweather replaces Collins on the 26-man roster.

© Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Merryweather replaces Collins on the 26-man roster.

The Blue Jays announced a roster move before Monday’s game in St. Louis, optioning catcher Zack Collins to Triple A Buffalo. 

Relief pitcher Julian Merryweather was re-called from the Bisons and is active for the first leg of a two-game series versus the Cardinals.

Toronto acquired Collins from the White Sox for Reese McGuire with hopes of using him as a power left-handed bat who could slot in at catcher, designated hitter, and first base. While Collins enjoyed a modest stretch of production at the plate, his slash line has sunk to .194/.275/.387 after a 20-game sample size.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Merryweather also had his share of struggles earlier this season with Toronto, pitching to a 6.94 ERA in 12 appearances. The right-hander was optioned to Triple A on May 7, but returns ahead of the series in St. Louis to bolster the Blue Jays bullpen.

The Blue Jays and Cardinals play 7:45 p.m. eastern at Busch Stadium.

USATSI_18191589_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Option Catcher Zack Collins

By Ethan Diamandas56 seconds ago
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Analysis

How Matt Chapman Makes the Blue Jays Infield His Home

By Mitch Bannon4 hours ago
gabriel-moreno (1)
News

Blue Jays’ Moreno Rises Even Higher in MLB Pipeline’s Latest Prospect Rankings

By Ethan Diamandas6 hours ago
USATSI_18320919_168390270_lowres
News

Bichette’s Big Day Caps Blue Jays’ Win, Great Pitching Battle

By Ethan DiamandasMay 21, 2022
USATSI_18272517_168390270_lowres
News

'He's Back To Himself': Vintage Ryu Leads Blue Jays To Victory

By Mitch BannonMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18289626_168390270_lowres
News

Reds Place 4 Players on Restricted List for Series at Blue Jays

By Ethan DiamandasMay 20, 2022
USATSI_10661096_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 12: On Ross Atkins and Joey Votto's Media Chats

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan DiamandasMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18106264_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Why The Toronto Blue Jays Don't Hit Triples

By Mitch BannonMay 20, 2022