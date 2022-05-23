Blue Jays Option Catcher Zack Collins

The Blue Jays announced a roster move before Monday’s game in St. Louis, optioning catcher Zack Collins to Triple A Buffalo.

Relief pitcher Julian Merryweather was re-called from the Bisons and is active for the first leg of a two-game series versus the Cardinals.

Toronto acquired Collins from the White Sox for Reese McGuire with hopes of using him as a power left-handed bat who could slot in at catcher, designated hitter, and first base. While Collins enjoyed a modest stretch of production at the plate, his slash line has sunk to .194/.275/.387 after a 20-game sample size.

Merryweather also had his share of struggles earlier this season with Toronto, pitching to a 6.94 ERA in 12 appearances. The right-hander was optioned to Triple A on May 7, but returns ahead of the series in St. Louis to bolster the Blue Jays bullpen.

The Blue Jays and Cardinals play 7:45 p.m. eastern at Busch Stadium.