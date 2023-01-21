Details of the Blue Jays' new outfield wall have been reported, and it's expected to be closer to home in several places.

Rogers Centre may see a few more homers in 2023.

As part of the Blue Jays' offseason stadium renovation, the Rogers Centre outfield wall will completely change, getting rid of the symmetrical wall that's been part of the field since the park opened. The exact impact on the stadium's offensive environment is still unknown, but new wall dimensions have now been reported by TSN's Scott Mitchell.

The reported changes include:

Center Field moving from 400 to 397 feet from home plate

Right-Center moving from 375 to 357 feet

Left-Center moving from 375 to 366 feet

While the distance down the foul lines is reportedly expected to stay at 328 feet, the biggest impact seems to be in right-center. Bringing in that power alley should help new LHB Blue Jays like Daulton Varsho and Brandon Belt hit a few more homers.

However, in many places where the stadium's outfield wall will come, it is also expected that the height of the wall will increase to offset some of the offensive benefits. Toronto's home park currently plays relatively neutral, not significantly favoring hitters or pitchers, and it's expected to stay in the middle of the pack.

The Blue Jays have said they will release full details of the wall heights and distances next month. The first phase of renovations will be complete in time for the 2023 home opener in April, though the second phase could impact park dimensions further next offseason.

H/T Scott Mitchell