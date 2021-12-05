Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Report: Blue Jays Pursuing Japanese OF Seiya Suzuki
    The Blue Jays, Yankees, and Red Sox are pursuing posted outfield Seiya Suzuki, per Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam
    Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

    The outfield was a strength for the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays, with more quality players than starting spots. Toronto could, however, add to the position group this offseason.

    The Blue Jays have been amongst the "most aggressive" teams in pursuit of posted Japanese outfield Seiya Suzuki, according to Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam, alongside the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays were connected to Suzuki earlier this offseason and have regularly done due diligence on posted Japanese players in the past.

    After nine seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, Suzuki was posted for MLB teams on November 22, beginning a 30-day window for the 27-year-old outfielder to sign with a North American club. Due to the MLB lockout, Suzuki’s posting window will extend for three weeks after the work stoppage ends, whenever that may be.

    Earlier this offseason, I broke down the potential fit for Suzuki on the 2022 Blue Jays, and most of the same takeaways remain relevant. As a hitter, he's seen as a more MLB-ready and polished product than recent NPB transfers in Yoshi Tsutsugo and Shogo Akiyama, but his spot on the current Toronto roster remains unclear.

    As a right-handed right fielder, Suzuki would seem surplus to the current Blue Jays outfield. Toronto is, though, open to trading regulars off the major league roster this winter, potentially opening up a spot for Suzuki's needed playing time. With an open DH spot, trading just one of Toronto's four primary outfielders would clear up Suzuki's fit and could help address other needs.

    The Blue Jays are, however,  set to face challenges for Suzuki from familiar foes. The Red Sox are "intent on landing" the Japanese outfielder, per McAdam, while the Yankees, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners have all been linked as destinations. 

    H/T Sean McAdam

