Blue Jays Pitching Coach Pete Walker Arrested For DUI, Club Confirms

Walker, 52, was arrested Friday morning per Pinellas County records

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested Friday morning for driving under the influence, the organization confirmed.

Walker was arrested just after 2 a.m., according to Pinellas County court documents. The 52-year-old was allegedly driving 82 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, per WFLA. The arrest occurred near the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

Walker, who was released on a $500 bond, will speak after Saturday's game against the Yankees.

H/T WFLA

