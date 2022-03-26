Blue Jays Pitching Coach Pete Walker Arrested For DUI, Club Confirms

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was arrested Friday morning for driving under the influence, the organization confirmed.

Walker was arrested just after 2 a.m., according to Pinellas County court documents. The 52-year-old was allegedly driving 82 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, per WFLA. The arrest occurred near the Blue Jays spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla.

Walker, who was released on a $500 bond, will speak after Saturday's game against the Yankees.

H/T WFLA