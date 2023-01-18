Tiedemann Lone Blue Jay on Baseball America's Top Prospects List

Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann is Toronto's only youngster on the early-2023 Baseball America Top 100 Prospects list.

Just over a year ago, top prospect lists were flush with Blue Jays.

Future stars like Gabriel Moreno, Nate Pearson, Jordan Groshans, and Orelvis Martinez represented the Blue Jays on most top 100 rankings and Toronto's system had plenty of hyped youngsters. But after a few trades and some changing evaluations, Toronto has just one blue-chip prospect left on Baseball America's Top 100 entering 2023: Ricky Tiedemann.

Tiedemann is ranked 31st on Baseball America's current top prospect list, earning plus grades on his three pitches (fastball, slider, changeup) and on his control.

"Tiedemann has a starter’s tool kit with the body of a workhorse starter," BA's scouting report reads.

Not on BA's list entering last season, the lefty soared up prospect rankings in 2022 with a dominant showing in Toronto's lower minors. In his first season of professional baseball, the six-foot-four southpaw made 18 starts and earned two promotions. He finished the season in Double A, posting a 2.52 ERA and 13.4 K/9 across three league levels. Tiedemann is expected to start 2023 in Toronto's upper minors and could earn an eventual call-up with another strong performance to start the year.

BA's top overall prospect is Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and the top pitcher is Phillies righty Andrew Painter. Even after promoting C Adley Rutschman last year, Toronto's AL East rival Orioles are stocked with future talent, with three prospects in the top 15 and eight in the top 100 entering 2023.

H/T Baseball America, read the entire rankings with scouting reports and blurbs HERE