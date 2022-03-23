4 Takeaways From Ross Atkins' Latest Blue Jays Media Chat

DUNEDIN, Fla. — With Toronto Blue Jays hitters taking batting practice in the background and players boarding buses destined for a Clearwater spring training contest, GM Ross Atkins spoke to the media.

The Blue Jays leader gave an update on spring training logistics, talked about settling with arbitration-eligible players, and talked about Toronto's roster construction ahead of the 2022 season. Read the top takeaways from Atkins' media scrum below:

Arbitration Averted

With arbitration hearings delayed into the season and filing deadline pushed to March 22, Atkins and the Blue Jays managed to settle with all 11 arb eligible players on Tuesday.

"There was a big part of us that was very hopeful that we could avoid [in-season arb hearings]," Atkins said. "But we still had to stay disciplined to a process and respect that fact that there was a possibility we could be in a room."

Some of the key agreements came with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($7.9 million), Teoscar Hernández ($10.65 million), and a two-year deal for Matt Chapman, buying out both his remaining arb years for $25 million.

"I feel really fortunate that we had similar motivations," Atkins said on Chapman.

How Blue Jays Will Use 28-Man Roster Expansion

New York Post's Joel Sherman reported on Tuesday that the MLB and union agreed to a temporarily expanded roster, allowing 28 MLB players per roster until May 1.

The Jays have already looked at different ways to use the new roster spots, Atkins said, but the GM pointed to health of the starting rotation as the biggest deciding factor on what they'll do.

One potential use of the extra spots is expanding the rotation to six pitchers, given limited workload buildups, Atkins discussed. Nate Pearson and Ross Stripling are two names Atkins brought up when talking about a six-man rotation, and both could also slot into long-man roles, too.

With Reese McGuire, Alejandro Kirk, and Danny Jansen all pushing for playing time behind the plate, Atkins also said the 28-man roster could allow the Jays to carry three catchers early in the season.

Confidence In Rebuilt Bullpen

If Pearson and Stripling aren't in the rotation, they'll likely be in the mix for Toronto's 2022 bullpen, joining Jordan Romano, Tim Mayza, and others.

A clear weakness on the 2021 squad, Atkins expressed confidence in the bullpen group to continue solid play from the stretch run last season into 2022. With the fickle nature of a pen, though, Toronto's arm barn will still be an area of focus this season.

"I think even the best bullpens in baseball, they're not relaxing and thinking okay we're fine," Atkins said. "So finding ways to build depth internally and being prepared to do so externally is really important."

Moreno, García Incoming

Reliever Yimi García and prospect Gabriel Moreno have not yet arrived in Blue Jays spring camp due to visa issues, but their presence is expected soon.

They're incoming, Atkins said, and could arrive at camp on Thursday. García has been undergoing a disciplined pitching build-up, Atkins said, but the Blue Jays are still trying to piece together where Moreno is in his preseason routines.