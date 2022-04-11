Blue Jays Roster Moves: Jansen to IL, Palacios DFA'd, Kay Up, and More

A flurry of roster moves saw the Blue Jays roster change ahead of Monday's game against the Yankees.

After picking up some "left side soreness" on a swing during Toronto's opening weekend, catcher Danny Jansen will head to the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain.

With Gabriel Moreno the only other catcher on the Jays' 40-man roster, the Jansen IL stint sent a ripple of roster moves that included catcher Tyler Heineman joining the 40- and 28-man roster.

Left-handed pitchers Anthony Kay and Tayler Saucedo switched spots between Triple A and the MLB roster and outfielder Josh Palacios was designated for assignment to make room for Heineman on the 40-man.

Palacios, a member of the Blue Jays' top 20 prospects last season, played 13 games for the club last season. Hoping to return to the big leagues, Palacios had been playing alongside Heinemen in Buffalo, where the 30-year-old catcher notched one hit in his first eight plate appearances this season. Heineman broke into the big leagues with brief stints over the last two seasons, owning a career .590 OPS in 20 games.

Here is the list of the Jays' complete roster moves on Monday evening:

· LHP Anthony Kay recalled from Triple A Buffalo

· C Tyler Heineman selected to the MLB roster

· C Danny Jansen placed on the 10-day IL

· LHP Tayler Saucedo optioned to Triple A Buffalo

· OF Josh Palacios has been designated for assignment.