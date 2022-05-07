Hyun Jin Ryu Works Back in Buffalo Rehab Start

Skip to main content
Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu flashed both dominance and difficulty in his first rehab outing in Triple A Buffalo.

Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Vidal Brujan welcomed Hyun Jin Ryu to Buffalo with a big slash.

The Rays prospect infielder whacked at Ryu’s first pitch, rocking a liner into left field with a leadoff double. Brujan came around to score in the opening frame but Ryu settled in the opening innings, working back from forearm inflammation.

Flashing both dominance and difficulty at times, Ryu overcame a lengthy third inning to finish Saturday’s rehab start with four innings pitched, two earned runs, no walks, and six strikeouts. Aiming for 75-80 pitches in the outing, Ryu finished with 74.

Ryu was placed on the injured list on April 17th with left forearm inflammation and has been working his way back to heath since. After arm soreness knocked him out of a start against the Athletics, Ryu has pitched live bullpens and simulated games before taking the Triple A mound against the Bulls on Saturday.

In Ryu's rotation absence, swingman Ross Stripling has become a regular starter for the Blue Jays. In his last four starts, Stripling allowed six earned runs, striking out 15 while walking just one. The righty owns a 3.79 ERA across the rotation and 'pen this season and could act as a long man or piggy-backed starter when Ryu rejoins the rotation.

Ryu's second inning in Buffalo on Saturday was exceptionally sharp, needing just eight pitches to mow down three Durham batters on two strikeouts and a fly out. In the third, however, a fielding error extended a frame where seven Bulls' hitters came to the plate and four scored. Overcoming a lengthy third frame, Ryu finished his start with another sharp, 13-pitch inning in the fourth, locating the changeup and fastball for strikes.

Changeup command and fastball velocity have been crucial for Ryu since joining the Blue Jays. When either falters, the lefty's outings become increasingly difficult to navigate. During his only two MLB starts this season, the command and velocity both wavered and Ryu was tagged with 13.5 ERA in 7.1 innings.

Ryu has shown both dominance and struggles during his two-plus seasons in Toronto, following up a 3.56 ERA first half last season with 5.5 ERA in his final 14 starts. With strong rotation options already, the Jays don't need the lefty to return to his Cy Young contending form, but a healthy and effective Ryu would help elevate an already strong pitching unit.

