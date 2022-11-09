Blue Jays Lose Tayler Saucedo On Waivers

The Blue Jays made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

Toronto lost reliever Tayler Saucedo off waivers to the Mets while starter Casey Lawrence cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple A. The moves freed up two spots on Toronto's 40-man roster ahead of next week's Rule 5 Draft protection deadline.

Saucedo pitched in the big leagues the last two years for the Blue Jays. He's logged 28.1 career MLB innings, so far, with a 5.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts. He was a rare left-handed relief option for the Jays last year but pitched just 22.2 total innings across all levels with multiple injured list stints.

The 34-year-old Lawrence also bounced between Triple A and MLB last year, logging 126 innings as a starter for the Buffalo Bisons and pitching in relief with Toronto.

The two moves cleared up spots on Toronto's 40-man roster ahead of the November 15 deadline for Rule 5 Draft protection. Teams can only add prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from the draft until the 15th, and the draft will be held in early December this year.

With Lawrence clearing waivers and Saucedo lost to the Mets, the Jays currently sit with 38 players on the 40-man. They could make more moves to clear up future spots in the coming days, with prospects like Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz, Yosver Zulueta, and others needing protection.