Former Blue Jays 3B Scott Rolen Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Add another Blue Jay to Cooperstown.

Former Blue Jays third baseman Scott Rolen was the lone player elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame this year, with results announced on Tuesday. Rolen appeared on 76.3% of ballots, just above the needed 75% threshold for election.

Rolen played 17 years for four different teams in Major League Baseball, posting a career .855 OPS, hitting 316 homers, and winning eight Gold Gloves.

He won the World Series in 2006 with the Cardinals and joined the Blue Jays via trade in 2008. Toronto acquired Rolen in exchange for Troy Glaus, and Rolen went on to play 203 games for the Jays across two seasons. He was eventually dealt in 2009 to the Reds for a package that included Edwin Encarnacion.

Rolen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York this summer alongside another former Jay, Fred McGriff, who was elected in by the Contemporary Era Committee.