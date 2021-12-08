Blue Jays Select Abdiel Mendoza in MiLB Rule 5 Draft, Lose 2 minor leaguers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Blue Jays Select Abdiel Mendoza in MiLB Rule 5 Draft, Lose 2 Prospects
    Publish date:

    Blue Jays Select Abdiel Mendoza in MiLB Rule 5 Draft, Lose 2 Prospects

    The Blue Jays selected pitcher Abdiel Mendoza from the Texas Rangers in the minor-league portion of the 2021 Rule 5 Draft
    Author:

    Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Blue Jays selected pitcher Abdiel Mendoza from the Texas Rangers in the minor-league portion of the 2021 Rule 5 Draft

    While the 2021 Winter Meetings and MLB Rule 5 Draft were axed because of the MLB lockout, the minor league portion of the draft carried on Wednesday. 

    The Blue Jays selected pitcher Abdiel Mendoza from the Texas Rangers and lost a pair of prospects, OF Tanner Kirwer and RHP Curtis Taylor.

    A 5'10" right-hander, Mendoza pitched 36.1 innings with seven starts and three relief appearances for Texas' Single A affiliate last year, allowing a 4.95 ERA. He struck out 40 batters and walked 16, touching the low-90s with his fastball and flashing a strong curveball.

    Recommended Articles

    Mendoza was acquired by the Rangers in a 2018 swap that sent reliever Cory Gearrin to the Oakland Athletics. He spent parts of three seasons in the Rangers' lower minors, pitching out of the pen and starting some games—never reaching more than 85.2 innings pitched in a season.

    Like all minor-league Rule 5 picks, Mendoza will be placed on Toronto's Triple A roster but can be moved to any other MiLB level without consequence. The Blue Jays will also pay the Rangers $24,500 for the selection but come out of the draft cash positive after losing two players of their own.

    Selected by the Seattle Mariners in the draft's opening round, Kirwer played 83 games for Toronto across High A and Double A in 2021. After a strong 170 plate appearances for Vancouver (.895 OPS) the 25-year-old posted a .658 OPS in 47 games with New Hampshire.

    One of the Washington Nationals' four picks in the draft, former Toronto minor league arm Taylor pitched 34.2 innings of relief in the Jays' upper-minors in 2021. Taylor ranked 29th in the latest update of the Blue Jays' Top 30 MLB Prospects, per MLB.com, but struggled to a 5.71 ERA and 1.529 WHIP this past season. A native of British Columbia, Taylor was one of two pitchers acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Eric Sogard in 2019.

    USATSI_10733882_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Select Abdiel Mendoza in MiLB Rule 5 Draft, Lose 2 minor leaguers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16541972_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Guerrero Jr. Wins Tip O'Neill Award as Top Canadian Player

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_16868585_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Danny Jansen: A Key to Kevin Gausman and the 2022 Blue Jays

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_16527474_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays Pursuing Japanese OF Seiya Suzuki

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres (1)
    Analysis

    What Does the MLB Lockout Mean for the Blue Jays?

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_16630410_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays Discussed Grichuk for Bradley Jr. Trade

    Dec 3, 2021
    USATSI_16754946_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    What Could Yusei Kikuchi Bring to the Blue Jays?

    Dec 1, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 5.04.52 PM
    News

    4 Takeaways From Kevin Gausman's Blue Jays Press Conference

    Dec 1, 2021