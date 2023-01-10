Report: Blue Jays Sign Free Agent 1B Brandon Belt

The Blue Jays added another bat to the mix.

The team has agreed to a one-year contract with free agent first basemen Brandon Belt, per a report by SF Chronicle's Susan Slusser. The former Giant is set to make $9.3 million next year with Toronto, per Kaitlyn McGrath.

Belt hit just .213 and missed significant time with a knee injury in 2022, but posted two of his best offensive seasons in the years prior. Across 2020 and 2021, Belt posted a .988 OPS with 38 homers in 148 games. Formerly the longest-tenured Giant, Belt was part of two San Francisco World Series titles in 2012 and 2014 and made the NL All-Star team in 2016.

Belt's 2022 season came to an end in September after he underwent the same knee surgery he had back in 2015. Injury issues have hampered the 34-year-old throughout his 12-season MLB career, but the Jays won't expect Belt to be an everyday player in 2023. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a regular at first base, Belt can spell Toronto's young slugger when needed, DH when Alejandro Kirk catches, and be a needed lefty bench bat when he's out of the lineup.

Belt continues to bring the 'different look' the Jays have prioritized this year with a high walk-rate and a southpaw swing that's produced a career .840 OPS against right-handed pitching. While the Jays remain heavily right-handed, Belt will join added lefty hitters Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier to balance out the lineup.