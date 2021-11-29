Report: Blue Jays Sign Free Agent Kevin Gausman

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Got Their Guy: Blue Jays Sign Free Agent Kevin Gausman For 5 Years
    Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    It took them a while, but the Toronto Blue Jays got their guy.

    They struck out last winter, and waded back into free agency in 2021 with many rival spenders, but the Blue Jays have finally signed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. The Jays agreed to terms with the free agent starter on a five-year, $110 million deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    The Blue Jays offered the righty a multi-year deal early last offseason before he accepted San Francisco's qualifying offer, and entered this offseason with identifying Gausman as a top target, per a team source. 

    The 30-year-old bet on himself in 2020 and was rewarded. Gausman pitched 192 innings for the Giants, delivering a 2.81 ERA, 1.042 WHIP, and earning his third-straight season of a sub-4 FIP.

    The contract will keep Gausman as a Blue Jay through his age 35 season.

    Details to follow.

    H/T Jeff Passan

