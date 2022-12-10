Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Sign Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier

A long-time Tampa Bay Ray, Kiermaier is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball.

The Blue Jays' outfield defense just got an upgrade.

Toronto reportedly signed free agent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. The deal remains pending a physical and has not yet been confirmed by the club.

Kiermaier missed most of the 2022 season with a hip injury but has long been one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. Since 2015, his +133 defensive runs rank second among all outfielders behind only Mookie Betts. After moving Teoscar Hernández earlier this winter, Kiermaier will give the Jays flexibility to roster a better defensive outfield, moving George Springer to right field for spells. However, another outfield addition or creative outfield mixes with Whit Merrifield and Cavan Biggio could move Kiermaier into more of a platoon or part-time role.

With the bat, Kiermaier has been about a league-average hitter in his career. He has a .248 career batting average and .715 OPS (98 OPS+), though that dropped to .649 in his 63 games in 2022. Alongside improved defense, the 32-year-old also brings a needed left-handed bat and some base-stealing speed.

