Report: Blue Jays Sign High School Draft Pick Tucker Toman

The Blue Jays have agreed to a signing bonus with supplemental draft choice Tucker Toman, per MLB.com's Jim Callis.

Going significantly over the slot value of the 77th overall pick to sign the switch-hitting high school bat, the Jays inked Toman to a $2 million bonus, per Callis. The slot value of the pick was $846,900.

Many expected Toman to go as early as the late first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, so the over-slot bonus is no surprise. Toman was one of the best high school power bats in the entire draft class, though his left- and right-handed swings possess different profiles leading to varying scout evaluations.

The Jays drafted the 18-year-old infielder with their first compensation pick, gained for the free agent loss of Marcus Semien. After reportedly reaching an agreement with Toronto, Toman will now forgo his commitment to LSU and join the Blue Jays minor league system this summer.

"We really wanted to go to the Blue Jays," Toman told Lou Bezjak on draft night. "I love the Blue Jays and we stuck around for them. They're my guys."

The Blue Jays have yet to sign first-round pick Brandon Barriera or second-rounder Josh Kasevich, but the organization has reportedly reached agreements with the following:

- 78th overall pick INF Cade Doughty at $833,600

- 98th overall pick OF Alan Roden at $497,500

- 128th overall pick RP Ryan Jennings at $70,000

- 158th overall pick RP Mason Fluharty at $222,500

- 188th overall pick RP T.J. Brock at $72,500

H/T Jim Callis