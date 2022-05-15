Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Springer Returns to Lineup as DH

Springer was previously day-to-day with a left ankle sprain.

It appears George Springer has avoided a serious injury.

After crumpling near the wall while jumping for a fly ball at Tropicana Field Friday, the Blue Jays center fielder was removed from the game with a left ankle sprain. Springer missed Saturday's game—a 5-1 Blue Jays' win—but will return to his usual spot atop Toronto's order Sunday as the designated hitter. 

Given Springer's complicated injury history during his short tenure with the Jays, this situation is worth following closely. Last season, the 32-year-old dealt with a serious quad injury to start the season, and his return to action was a bit rushed, which aggravated his injury even further and sent him back to the injured list.

There's no doubt Toronto wants to avoid a repeat of that scenario, so Sunday will be a good test to see how Springer moves on the base paths and in the batters box. 

Springer—who leads the team with a .860 OPS this year—always brings a big offensive boost, though the Blue Jays looked fine in his absence Saturday, clocking two homers and putting up five runs.

