Takeaways From Ross Atkins' Media Availability

With 33 games left in the regular season, Toronto Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins met with the media ahead of this week's homestand. He provided injury news, prospect updates, and some 2021 optimism:

1. Atkins Believe There's Time for "A Good Run"

Atkins admitted the Blue Jays haven't had all aspects of the game clicking at once recently. While Toronto's pitching has been one of the best in baseball in the last month (3.53 team ERA, third in the AL), the once-prolific offense has gone dry. But the Blue Jays GM still believes in his team.

"We feel good about the team," Atkins said. "We feel good about the shape of the organization and we feel that we have enough season left to make a really good run."

Across-the-board consistency will come when the Blue Jays turn their run differential (+114) into wins, Atkins said, and when the offense breaks through the wall they've hit. The organization is "spending time and energy" to help the hitters become more successful in the short term. Atkins identified a balanced lineup as one way to manufacture that consistency — not just left- and right-handed hitters, but varying levels of aggression, types of pitchers they succeed against, and even what specific pitches hitters can attack.

2. Top Prospect Moreno Close to Game Action

Blue Jays top prospect Gabriel Moreno hasn't played in a game since June 25th, but he's close to a return, Atkins said.

In the 32 games Moreno has played this year, he hit .373, knocked eight homers, shot up league-wide prospect rankings, and solidified himself as one of the best catching prospects in baseball. Moreno's most likely destination on a return would be double-A New Hampshire, Atkins said, and he'll look to build on his strong season for a Fisher Cats team with just 20 games remaining.

3. Blue Jays Easing Springer Back

George Springer has been on the verge of a return for a few days. He was day-to-day all weekend in Detroit before the team formally announced his return Monday afternoon. Springer will see a lot of time at DH in the near future, and the Jays will continue to "go a day at a time," when it comes to playing in the outfield.

"I think it's the point in the season where we'll take the DH at-bats," Atkins said.

The most recent IL stint was Springer's fourth injury/re-injury and third trip to the Injured List this season. But the team is confident, from medical assessment and discussions with Springer, that "he is not putting his knee at more risk," by returning to Major League Baseball games.

4. Biggio/Pearson/Merryweather Updates

On Biggio:

The club is handling Biggio "a week at a time," Atkins said, as he recovers from a UCL sprain in his left elbow. Atkins said Biggio should return to hitting soon and is hopeful Biggio can return to the big leagues this season. The GM said he's talked to Biggio a few times this week, encouraging him to focus on what he can control.

On Pearson and Merryweather:

The stuff is there for Toronto's two rehabbing fireballers, Atkins said, but they continue to refine command before earning an MLB promotion. Both will pitch tomorrow (Tuesday) Atkins said.