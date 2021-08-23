August 24, 2021
Blue Jays to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at Rogers Centre

All fans and staff will require proof of vaccination/negative COVID test to attend final two homestands.
© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Starting September 13, the Blue Jays will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all fans and staff 12 years and older to attend games at Rogers Centre, the team announced Monday.

Fans must provide identification, alongside proof of double vaccination—either digitally or on paper—and all COVID tests must be taken within 48 hours of game time.

Masks are still mandatory for fans aged two and older, while fans aged 11 and under are not required to provide proof of a negative test if accompanied by a parent or guardian who meets the requirements.

The new mandate helps will help create a safer experience for spectators, and will also help urge the government to increase the stadium's current limit of 15,000 fans, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports

“I would hope that we’re able to increase capacity as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Anuk Karunaratne, the Jays vice-president of business operations, said, per Longley. “That’s going to ultimately get determined by public health boards provincially and municipally. My hope is that it would be sooner rather than later."

The Blue Jays followed the footsteps of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, which announced last week that proof of vaccination or a negative test is required for entry to games. 

Tickets for the Jays' final two homestands (Sept. 13-19, Sept. 28-Oct. 3) go on sale August 26 at 10 a.m.

