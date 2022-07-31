Skip to main content
Reports: Blue Jays in on Jose Quintana, Frankie Montas

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays are interested in two of the top remaining starting pitchers on the trade market, per reports.

Luis Castillo was the first domino to fall in the starting pitching trade market, but there are still several top hurlers set to go.

The Blue Jays are in on two of those top arms, per reports, with Jon Morosi listing Toronto in the market for RHP Frankie Montas and Bob Nightengale reporting the Jays' interest in LHP Jose Quintana.

Alongside Castillo, Montas has long been one of the top pitchers expected to be traded at this year's trade deadline on August 2. A free agent after next season, Montas has a sub-four ERA in each of the last four full seasons. After coming sixth in American League Cy Young voting last year, Montas has a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts in 2022. The 29-year-old righty features a similar repertoire to Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, with a fastball, splitter, and slider. 

The Athletics starter took a recent trip to the injured list with shoulder inflammation (MRIs showed no structural damage) but returned with a strong start before the deadline. The Cardinals and Yankees were also listed by Morosi as Montas suitors.

Quintana is one of the top pending free agent starters on the market, with a significant bounceback season in 2022 with the Pirates. After pitching out of the bullpen for much of 2021, Quintana returned to the rotation this season and has a 3.50 ERA (3.24 FIP) in 20 starts for Pittsburgh. Per Nightengale, the White Sox and Yankees are both also interested in Quintana.

The 2022 deadline is on August 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

H/T Jon Morosi, Bob Nightengale

