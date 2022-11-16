Blue Jays Trade Teoscar Hernández For Erik Swanson, Adam Macko

Skip to main content
Blue Jays Trade Hernández For Erik Swanson, Adam Macko

Toronto traded two-time Silver Slugger Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners for a reliever and prospect, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Blue Jays didn't wait long to make a splash.

Just days into the offseason, Toronto traded outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners in exchange for reliever Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko. The trade has been confirmed by the Jays and was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

A two-time Silver Slugger and 2021 All-Star, Hernández was a staple in the middle of the Jays' batting order for the last few seasons. In six seasons with Toronto, Hernández slashed .263/.319/.499 with 129 homers in 609 games.

