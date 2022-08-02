Report: Blue Jays Trade For Royals INF/OF Whit Merrifield

Skip to main content
The Blue Jays traded two prospects for Royals infielder/outfielder White Merrifield, per reports.

The Blue Jays got another deal in under the wire.

Toronto acquired Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield minutes before the 2022 trade deadline, as first reported by Jon Heyman. The Jays sent prospects Max Castillo and Samad Taylor back to Kansas City, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Merrifield is hitting .240 this season with a .643 OPS, though he is a career .286 hitter (.757 OPS). In his seven seasons with the Royals, Merrifield became known for his speed, durability, and versatility. He made two All-Star Games, lead the league in stolen bases three times, and played every game from 2019 through 2021.

The 33-year-old has played games at second base, right field, and center this season, while also spending time at 3B, 1B, and LF in his career. With George Springer currently battling an elbow injury that has kept him out of the lineup in recent days, Merrifield's versatility and experience in center would provide some needed injury insurance.

Merrifield did not travel with the Royals to Toronto earlier this season, as an unvaccinated individual, but did indicate a willingness to become fully vaccinated.

“If what was standing between me and the playoffs was this vaccine, I would consider getting it," Merrifield told the Kansas City media.

