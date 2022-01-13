Skip to main content
Former Blue Jays Top Prospect Travis Snider Retires From Baseball

Former Blue Jays Top Prospect Travis Snider Retires From Baseball

After 630 major league games, former Blue Jays outfielder Travis Snider has retired from professional baseball

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

After 630 major league games, former Blue Jays outfielder Travis Snider has retired from professional baseball

At one point, he was seen as the future of the franchise.

Ahead of the 2008 MLB season, outfielder Travis Snider was the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and the 15th best prospect in all of baseball—ahead of future stars like Max Scherzer and Joey Votto. 

After 15 years, 630 MLB games, and stints with three different big-league teams, Snider announced his retirement from professional baseball on Thursday.

Recommended Articles

"I have contemplated this day for a while but the time has finally come for me to hang up the spikes," Snider wrote in an Instagram post.

The 33-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2008, posting an .803 OPS in 24 games for the Blue Jays. A former first-round pick (14th overall), Snider played parts of five seasons for the Jays before he was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Brad Lincoln at the 2012 trade deadline. Snider would go on to play in eight different MLB organizations, thanking them all in his retirement post.

Snider's retirement from pro ball comes after a 63-game stint with the Triple A Gwinnett Braves, of the Atlanta system, during the 2021 season. Acquiring 4.3 WAR across 1783 MLB at-bats, he'll retire with 54 career big league homers, a .244 batting average, and a .709 OPS.

"It is a beautiful struggle sharing a clubhouse with 30 other dudes going to battle 100+ times a year." Snider wrote. "I will miss that the most. But I am looking forward to being a more present husband, father, family member, and friend."

To read Snider's retirement post in its entirety, click HERE

USATSI_6390950_168390270_lowres
News

Former Blue Jays Top Prospect Travis Snider Retires From Baseball

1 minute ago
USATSI_16752100_168390270_lowres
Analysis

The Toronto Blue Jays Best Pitches

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Hire Jaime Vieria, Organization's First Female Coach

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_14086237_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Players Told ‘Not to Rush’ Spring Training Accommodations Amidst MLB Lockout

Jan 5, 2022
USATSI_16078101_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Invite Infielder Gosuke Katoh to 2022 Spring Training

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_16004319_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Tyler Chatwood to Sign with NPB's SoftBank Hawks

Jan 1, 2022
USATSI_16679846_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Revisiting 8 Epic Moments From the Blue Jays' 2021 Season

Dec 31, 2021
USATSI_16758074_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Best Toronto Blue Jays Quotes From 2021

Dec 30, 2021