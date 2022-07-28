Blue Jays Unveil Details Of $300 Million Stadium Renovation

Rogers Centre will look a little different next year.

The Blue Jays unveiled details of a $300 million, multi-phase renovation on Wednesday, which will be completed over the next two to three offseasons.

In an attempt to "transform Rogers Centre from a stadium into a ballpark" the initial phase of the renovations will include a tweaked outfield wall, raised bullpens, new social spaces, and fresh seating in parts of the stadium. The project will be the first large-scale renovation in the 33-year history of Toronto's home park.

“We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team,” Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said in a statement.

Rendering from the Toronto Blue Jays

All changes are expected to be completed during the offseasons, with the first wave of renovations complete for Opening Day 2023. Phase two of the construction projects, scheduled to be complete for Opening Day 2024 or 2025, will focus on the 100 level surrounding the infield, premium seating at field level, and upgrades to the clubhouses and player facilities.

The current scope of the renovations does not include changes to the exterior of the building, the turf field playing surface, or the roof. A major renovation or new ballpark will still be needed, Shapiro told the media on Thursday, while the current renovation plans are only a temporary measure.