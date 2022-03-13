Report: Jonathan Villar Turned Down Contract Offer From Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays could be eying a reunion.

Free-agent infielder—and former Blue Jay—Jonathan Villar turned down an offer from Toronto, per Héctor Gómez. The offer was reportedly a one-year deal worth $6.5 million, plus incentives.

Villar played 22 games with the Blue Jays in the back half of the shortened 2020 season. In 79 plate appearances with Toronto, Villar slashed just .188/.278/.203, one of the worst offensive stretches of his career. The 30-year-old infielder rebounded in 2021, however, posting a .738 OPS with the Mets and stealing 14 bases in 142 games.

Villar has played almost every defensive position during his MLB career, logging over 100 games at second, third, and shortstop, while also appearing in left field and center. The Dominican's strongest position is second base, where he has a +3 career defensive runs saved.

Though Villar's production waned during his last stint with the Blue Jays, he represents one of the top infield options on the free agent market, beyond the top tier of Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, and Trevor Story. With Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio currently penciled into starting roles at 2B and 3B for Toronto this year, Villar could bring veteran stability to Toronto's bench while pushing for starting playing time at both infield positions. An infield addition would also ensure one of Toronto's top prospects, like Kevin Smith and Jordan Groshans, aren't forced into significant jobs in 2022 if more minor-league time is deemed necessary.

Earlier on Saturday, Gómez reported that talks with Villar were intensifying, and listed the Red Sox, Dodgers, Cubs, and Mariners as other teams showing interest. As of Saturday evening, he has not yet signed with an organization.

H/T Héctor Gómez