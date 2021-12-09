Report: Blue Jays Were 'Mystery Entrant' In Corey Seager Sweepstakes

The Blue Jays had a busy November.

Toronto signed a top free-agent starter, Kevin Gausman, to the biggest free-agent pitching deal in franchise history, but the club showed interest in some other top talent, too. Alongside talks with Gausman and Marcus Semien, the Jays were the "mystery entrant" for free agent infielder Corey Seager, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The Blue Jays, however, were "too unwilling to match Texas' mega-offer," per Passan, as the 27-year-old infielder signed with Rangers for 10 years and $325 million.

Heading into this offseason, members of the Blue Jays organization viewed Seager as a perfect fit, per source, but price point was always the biggest question. As a premium left-handed bat with the ability to slide into Toronto's second or third base hole, the place for Seager's skillset on the Jays was clear, but the $325 million price tag was, evidently, not.

Seager has been one of the top infield bats in the league for the past few seasons, rocking a career .870 OPS, and receiving MVP votes in three of his seven big league seasons. Toronto met with Seager's agent Scott Boras, who also represents top free agent and former Blue Jay Marcus Semien, in Southern California, per Passan, before the two signed with Texas.

Committing big money to a starter in Gausman, the Jays still have needs in the infield with various options open to fill potential voids at third and second base. Free-agent infield options remain with bats like Kyler Seager, Kris Bryant, Donovan Solano, Trevor Story, and Josh Harrison still on the market, or the Jays could turn to trade for their next addition.

Despite inking Gausman and pivoting from Semien and Seager, an infield addition or two remains inevitable for the Blue Jays, whenever MLB transactions do resume.

H/T Jeff Passan.