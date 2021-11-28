Report: Marcus Semien Signs 7-Year Deal with Rangers

Infielder Marcus Semien has reportedly agreed to sign a seven-year, $175-million deal with the Texas Rangers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Sunday.

Several clubs were reportedly in on the former Blue Jay, including the New York Yankees, but the Rangers were willing to offer Semien more term and $25 million per season.

Fresh off an MVP-finalist year during his lone season in Toronto, the 31-year-old hit 45 home runs, drove in 102 runs, and played Gold Glove caliber defense in his first season as a full-time second baseman.

Since the Blue Jays qualified Semien this off-season under the current CBA, they now receive an extra draft pick in the Competitive Balance Round B at the end of the second round. Texas forfeits its second highest pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and $500,00 in international bonus pool money.

Quick look at where this leaves the Blue Jays

With the Blue Jays' commitment to Bo Bichette at shortstop, it was always going to be a tough task to convince Semien to stay in Toronto.

The fact Semien departed from Toronto isn't shocking. The fact he received a seven-year deal, however, is a bit of a surprise. Given the impending likelihood the Blue Jays approach Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with extension talks, a lucrative seven-year to commitment to Semien didn't align with the front office's goals for the future.

Now, Toronto has some significant holes to fill in its infield—and there's no guarantee they get plugged via free agency.

Big fish remain in Trevor Story and Corey Seager, but with Semien's $25M AAV over seven years setting the bar very high for other high-end free agent shortstops, it becomes increasingly likely Toronto pivots to the trade market to add pieces to its infield. Whether that's one massive deal for a José Ramirez-type player or multiple moves for middle-tier players remains to be seen.

h/t Jeff Passan, Jon Heyman