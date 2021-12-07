Blue Jays Guerrero Jr. Wins Tip O'Neill Award as Top Canadian Player

Add another award to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 2021 season.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced Guerrero Jr. as the Museum's 2021 Tip O'Neill Award winner.

The award is given annually to the Canadian baseball player who excelled in individual achievement and team contribution while adhering to baseball’s highest ideals. Past winners include Mike Soroka, James Paxton, and Justin Morneau.

“I’m honored to receive this award,” Guerrero Jr. told the Hall of Fame. “It’s an honor to be honored in the country I was born in. Thank you to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. I hope to win this award again in the future.”

Guerrero was born in Montreal, Quebec in 1999 and holds Canadian citizenship. He beat out fellow Canadians Tyler O'Neill, Joey Votto, Cal Quantrill, and Jordan Romano to win the 2021 honor.

Finishing second in American League MVP voting, Guerrero led all Canadiaplayers in runs, home runs, OBP, SLG, and total bases in 2021. His strong season with the Blue Jays pushed him into 12th all-time in homers by Canadian-born MLB players, ahead of Brett Lawrie, Terry Puhl, and Tip O'Neill.

“Several Canadians had outstanding major league seasons, but [Guerrero Jr.'s] offensive numbers were unquestionably the best," Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Chair, Jeremy Diamond, said in a release. "We’re proud to recognize him with this award.”

Guerrero Jr. becomes the first Toronto Blue Jays player to win the award since outfielder Rob Butler in 1993, and only the fourth-ever to receive the honor when playing for a Canadian MLB team.

H/T Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame