Everything to Know About George Springer's Latest Injury Update

Charlie Montoyo met with the media before Monday's game to discuss the star outfielder's knee sprain.

Hours before Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Blue Jays center fielder George Springer tested his left knee sprain in the outfield. He started stretching, built up to sprints, then eventually marched towards home plate and grabbed a bat.

Sporting a bulky knee brace under his pants, the 31-year-old eventually took about half a dozen swings during live batting practice against reliever Joakim Soria, who is also "close" to returning. The session was closely supervised by manager Charlie Montoyo, who met with the media afterwards.

"He feels really good, which is a great sign. You can see the smile, and that means he feels good," said Montoyo, who added that Springer also took cuts off a pitching machine after the live BP.

"I don't want to speculate because it's day-to-day" Montoyo said when asked if Springer will return when eligible on Wednesday. "And [we'll] see how he feels tomorrow, because he's doing a lot of stuff today.

"We've done okay without [Springer] before, but we do really good with him in the lineup. That's a fact. Everybody's watching, everybody's hoping he gets healthy and comes back to our lineup, for sure."

Springer's been out since August 14—when he suffered the knee sprain jumping for a fly ball in Seattle— but Monday represented significant progress in his return to action.

Other injury updates

Infielder/outfielder Cavan Biggio injured his arm diving for a ball with the Triple A Buffalo Bisons on Friday. The extent of the injury is unknown at the moment, but Biggio will undergo imaging to find out more. Per Blue Jays staff, he'll be out for a "little bit" while his arm is examined.

As mentioned before, Soria threw live batting practice to Springer. He's "close" to a return, per Montoyo, and will be evaluated on Tuesday.

Catcher Danny Jansen caught the Springer-Soria live BP session Monday. He's expected to start a rehab assignment Tuesday, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, as he works back from a hamstring strain.