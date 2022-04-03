Skip to main content
Report: Guardians 'Likely Will Trade' José Ramírez Without Extension

The Cleveland Guardians will likely trade star infielder José Ramírez if the player and team don't agree to an extension, per Ken Rosenthal

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays' interest in José Ramirez is well documented.

Toronto had reported interest at last year's trade deadline, per Shi Davidi, and we've received insight into trade talks from SI's Pat Ragazzo earlier this offseason. But to make any trade happen, it takes motivation from both sides.

While the Guardians haven't flashed a desire to trade their franchise infielder yet, Cleveland is nearing a decision point. If contract extension talks between the Guardians and Ramírez stall, Cleveland could turn to the trade market, per the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"[Ramírez] wants to stay in Cleveland," Rosenthal wrote, "and surely knows the Guardians likely will trade him if he does not agree to an extension."

Talks have been on and off all offseason between the two sides, per Cleveland.com, but heading into Opening Day, negotiations have "bogged down, if not ended." Ramírez has two years of club control remaining, making $12 million this year and due for a $14 million club option in 2023.

Earlier this offseason we broke down a potential Blue Jays trade package for Ramírez and it's clear the Guardians infielder will cost multiple top prospects. The Jays have already dealt a package of youngsters this offseason, acquiring Matt Chapman from the Athletics for Kevin Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, and Kirby Snead. 

Another massive trade could zap the top of Toronto's system, but for a long-sought star like Ramírez, it might be worth it.

H/T Ken Rosenthal, Cleveland.com, Pat Ragazzo, Shi Davidi

