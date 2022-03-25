Mark Shapiro Talks Rogers Centre Upgrades, Offseason Challenges, and Other Blue Jays Topics

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro met with the media Friday at the player development complex. Here’s what he had to say.

Rogers Centre renovations have been approved

Shapiro confirmed that Rogers has approved significant upgrades to the stadium, which will take place over the next two offseasons, with the fully finished product debuting in 2024.

Player facilities will be upgraded, more premium seating will be added, and the lower bowl will get some improvement by 2024. A new scoreboard and LED lighting are among renovations debuting for 2022 Opening Day.

Shapiro emphasized these renovations aren’t being done instead of building a new ballpark in Toronto—the 2024 upgrades are more of a mid-term solution.

“[The current set of upgrades are] probably for the next 10 to 15 [years], but we'll still have a stadium issue,” Shapiro said. “It just gives us good runway to deal with a very complex issue on a stadium.”

The next step in the process, Shapiro said, is to renovate Rogers Centre’s exterior and make the neighborhood surrounding the building more fan-friendly.

More details on renovations are expected to be released in May.

Contract discussions ongoing with young stars

While Shapiro didn’t share specifics, he said we can assume, on young core players, that there’s “been a conversation or formal offers made.”

The Blue Jays, of course, have two young superstars—Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, both free agents in 2026—who will eventually need mega-extensions. In those deals, Shapiro said, it’s about “sharing risk.”

“You're looking for that sweet spot, where the player is okay giving up some upside. If he goes year-to-year, he could achieve greater upside,” Shapiro said. “And the club is okay if there's an injury or a dip in performance, where they're okay still having that level of commitment there.”

With the competitive balance tax having risen in the new CBA, the Blue Jays can potentially continue their upward trend of spending.

“I think there’s an opportunity for us to sustain much higher payrolls,” Shapiro said. “Not in the top five, but certainly close to that.”

Blue Jays talked to Freddie Freeman but fit wasn’t right

Regarding Freddie Freeman, Shapiro said there was plenty of interest, but he wasn’t a logical fit on the roster.

“It was one of those ones that we could have done it but, man, to think about that was tough,” he said. “What's that going to mean, tying up DH and first base with two different incredible players?

“The bat and person fit perfectly, but the position and defense didn't.”

Freeman eventually signed a six-year, $162-million deal with the Dodgers.

Blue Jays had several offseason challenges

Shapiro very passionately answered a question regarding current Canadian government regulation that prevents unvaccinated players from traveling to Canada.

“I almost jumped through my phone screen when I see a reporter write that it's a competitive advantage of the Toronto Blue Jays because [teams] can't bring players across the border,” Shapiro said. "You got to be freaking kidding me.

“How about the competitive disadvantage of not being able to sign players that aren't vaccinated? How about playing half your season in Dunedin? In Buffalo at a competitive disadvantage? But nobody was writing that from the U.S.”

Shapiro made it clear that vaccination status was a significant factor in Toronto’s pursuit of trade candidates and free agents, though the Blue Jays approached free agents with the idea of players getting the jab specifically to play in Canada.

“We broached that,” he said. “We just made it clear that signing a non-vaccinated player was not something we would do.”