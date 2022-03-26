'Beans and Rice': Tapia Excited to Join Blue Jays, Play All Outfield Spots

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Newly acquired outfielder Raimel Tapia has enjoyed watching the Blue Jays from afar—now he gets to join the show.

Speaking through interpreter Hector Lebron in his first meeting with the media Saturday, Tapia said he knows Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and he was chatting up Teoscar Hernandez, who owns the locker next to him in the clubhouse.

The 28-year-old said the Blue Jays were a great team last year, but he’s more excited for the true Toronto experience.

“I was always looking at the fans,” Tapia said, “the support that the fans gave the team and the city, even though it wasn’t full capacity, it felt like it. I can’t wait to be out there at Rogers [Centre] and see all our fans.”

Tapia was acquired from the Rockies for Randal Grichuk to provide a different look in Toronto’s outfield, a move that very deep teams like the Blue Jays can make.

Tapia provides a left-handed look to mix into the lineup; he’s got 81st percentile speed, and he hits a ton of ground ball—no player in baseball hit balls on the ground more frequently than him last season (68%), which Tapia said is okay with him.

“I know I got the speed,” he said. “So if I hit the ball on the ground, I'm gonna be in good shape.”

Tapia said he’s capable of playing all three outfield spots, too, which fills a dire need behind center fielder George Springer, who’s expected to get some days off this season.

“For me, it’s like eating rice and beans in my house,” Tapia joked, indicating his comfort with playing center field.