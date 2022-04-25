Skip to main content
Red Sox Place 2 Players on Restricted List for Series at Blue Jays

Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford were placed on the restricted list Monday.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox placed pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list Monday ahead of the club’s series versus the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, indicating both those players are unvaccinated. Players on the restricted list do not get paid or accrue service time. 

Pitchers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber have been added to the Red Sox roster as replacements. 

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days prior to entry.

Boston is in town for a three-game set against Toronto and will now be without those two players on the restricted list. It remains to be seen if manager Alex Cora makes the trip after he tested positive for COVID on April 21. 

The Blue Jays will also face off against the Astros and Yankees—who reportedly have their entire roster vaccinated—during this homestand that runs until May 4. 

