Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Hire Jaime Vieria, Organization's First Female Coach

Report: Blue Jays Hire Jaime Vieria, Organization's First Female Coach

Vieira will serve as a minor-league hitting coach in 2022, reports Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Vieira will serve as a minor-league hitting coach in 2022, reports Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

The Blue Jays have hired Georgetown, Ont.'s Jaime Vieira as a minor-league hitting coach, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported Monday. 

Vieria becomes the first woman to coach in the organization. In 2017, Toronto hired head athletic trainer Nikki Huffman, though she's no longer with the club.  

Davidi notes that Vieira, a former softball player and coach at Humber College, first joined the club in 2019 as a programs specialist with the Jays Care Foundation. Last year she worked as a baseball operations intern, where she helped prepare Toronto for its 2021 draft, among other tasks. 

Recommended Articles

She'll coach on a minor-league staff in 2022, per Davidi, but her exact position is still to be determined. 

Vieira's hiring comes after The Athletic's Lindsey Adler reported Sunday that Rachel Balkovec—who originally joined the New York organization as a minor-league hitting coach—will manage the Yankees' Low A affiliate in 2022. 

h/t Shi Davidi, Lindsey Adler

USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Hire Jaime Vieria, Organization's First Female Coach

3 minutes ago
USATSI_14086237_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Players Told ‘Not to Rush’ Spring Training Accommodations Amidst MLB Lockout

Jan 5, 2022
USATSI_16078101_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Invite Infielder Gosuke Katoh to 2022 Spring Training

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_16004319_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Tyler Chatwood to Sign with NPB's SoftBank Hawks

Jan 1, 2022
USATSI_16679846_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Revisiting 8 Epic Moments From the Blue Jays' 2021 Season

Dec 31, 2021
USATSI_16758074_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Best Toronto Blue Jays Quotes From 2021

Dec 30, 2021
USATSI_16309438_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Holiday Wishlist: 3 Free Agent Starters to Finalize the Blue Jays Rotation

Dec 24, 2021
ramirez © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Analysis

5 Blockbuster ‘Christmas Miracle’ Blue Jays Trade Proposals

Dec 23, 2021