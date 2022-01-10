Report: Blue Jays Hire Jaime Vieria, Organization's First Female Coach

The Blue Jays have hired Georgetown, Ont.'s Jaime Vieira as a minor-league hitting coach, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reported Monday.

Vieria becomes the first woman to coach in the organization. In 2017, Toronto hired head athletic trainer Nikki Huffman, though she's no longer with the club.

Davidi notes that Vieira, a former softball player and coach at Humber College, first joined the club in 2019 as a programs specialist with the Jays Care Foundation. Last year she worked as a baseball operations intern, where she helped prepare Toronto for its 2021 draft, among other tasks.

She'll coach on a minor-league staff in 2022, per Davidi, but her exact position is still to be determined.

Vieira's hiring comes after The Athletic's Lindsey Adler reported Sunday that Rachel Balkovec—who originally joined the New York organization as a minor-league hitting coach—will manage the Yankees' Low A affiliate in 2022.

h/t Shi Davidi, Lindsey Adler