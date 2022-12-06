Report: Blue Jays Interested in Reliever Alex Reyes

The Blue Jays are sniffing around the free-agent reliever market.

Toronto is reportedly interested in former Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes, reports Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. The 28-year-old right-hander missed all of 2022 with a shoulder injury but was an All-Star in 2021 when he recorded 29 saves in 72.1 innings with an 11.8 K/9 rate.

Of note, Nicholson-Smith reports that the Blue Jays typically show interest in many players during the Winter Meetings. Multiple teams are also reported to be interested in Reyes' services.

If Toronto can strike a deal with Reyes, he'd immediately boost the back end of the club's bullpen, which has already been retooled this offseason. In November, the Blue Jays acquired righty Erik Swanson in exchange for Teoscar Hernández, a trade that indicated Toronto's commitment to improving run prevention ahead of 2023.