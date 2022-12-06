Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Interested in Reliever Alex Reyes

© Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Blue Jays Interested in Reliever Alex Reyes

Blue Jays have interest in reliever Alex Reyes, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

The Blue Jays are sniffing around the free-agent reliever market. 

Toronto is reportedly interested in former Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes, reports Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. The 28-year-old right-hander missed all of 2022 with a shoulder injury but was an All-Star in 2021 when he recorded 29 saves in 72.1 innings with an 11.8 K/9 rate. 

Of note, Nicholson-Smith reports that the Blue Jays typically show interest in many players during the Winter Meetings. Multiple teams are also reported to be interested in Reyes' services.

If Toronto can strike a deal with Reyes, he'd immediately boost the back end of the club's bullpen, which has already been retooled this offseason. In November, the Blue Jays acquired righty Erik Swanson in exchange for Teoscar Hernández, a trade that indicated Toronto's commitment to improving run prevention ahead of 2023. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16735991
News

Report: Blue Jays Interested in Reliever Alex Reyes

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_19232314_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Have Made Offer to Andrew Heaney

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_18698021_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays 2022 BBWAA Awards: Ethan & Mitch’s Picks

By Ethan Diamandas and Mitch Bannon
USATSI_18605070_168390270_lowres
Analysis

'A Great Complement': What Don Mattingly Brings to the Blue Jays

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19116114_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays in Talks With Don Mattingly for Coaching Role

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_19190086_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Breaking Down 3 Potential Trades For Toronto's Catchers

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_18186172_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Vinny Capra Returns to Blue Jays on Minor-League Deal

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_18329151_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Trade Fallout: What's Next For Blue Jays After Hernández Swap

By Mitch Bannon