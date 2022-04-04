Report: Blue Jays Release 1B Greg Bird

In a surprising move, the Blue Jays have released first baseman Greg Bird, a source told Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Bird, who signed a minor-league deal with Toronto this offseason, was reportedly told he did not make the 40-man roster and subsequently exercised a release clause in his contract. Nicholson-Smith adds that there’s a possibility Bird re-signs with Toronto if no other major-league teams are interested.

Once Bird is officially released, it’ll be a disappointing development for the 29-year-old, who looked like a solid bet to make the Blue Jays’ Opening Day roster. As a left-handed hitter, Bird made sense as a compliment to Toronto’s right-handed-heavy batting order, and he impressed this spring with two home runs and a .958 OPS in 11 games.

The decision to release Bird leaves open a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster, which is likely to be filled by a position player, as Toronto is loaded with reliever depth.

Another move could be coming, but for now Toronto will start the season without an established backup first baseman.