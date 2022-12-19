Report: Blue Jays Uncertain About Trading Jansen

Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Uncertain About Trading Catcher Jansen

Report: Blue Jays Uncertain About Trading Catcher Jansen

After their moves in free agency, the Blue Jays may no longer trade Danny Jansen, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The Blue Jays may not trade a catcher after all. 

Toronto was originally willing to move veteran Danny Jansen for a starting pitcher this offseason, but, after the signing of Chris Bassitt, that's no longer a guarantee, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand

With a catching trio of Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, and Gabriel Moreno, the Blue Jays are considered the ideal trade partner for a catcher-needy team, especially with Sean Murphy traded to Atlanta, Feinsand reported.

The Blue Jays won't force a trade unless they are making a clear upgrade somewhere else on their roster, meaning the 2023 season could begin with Jansen, Kirk, and Moreno in the system. In that scenario, Jansen and Kirk would form the catching tandem while Toronto explores other possibilities for Moreno, including a stint in the outfield or a return to Triple A to polish his catching skills.

