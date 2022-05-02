Report: Fully Vaccinated Yankees Arrive in Toronto

The Yankees will reportedly have all their players ready for an important early season divisional showdown.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, all Yankees players are vaccinated against COVID-19 and were able to enter Canada Monday morning ahead of the club’s three-game series versus the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Travelers entering Canada must have received two doses of the COVID vaccine—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days prior to arrival. Initially, it looked like the Yankees might’ve had some trouble on that end when New York manager Aaron Boone called his team’s vaccine status “a concern” during spring training.

With those concerns put aside, this series will be an excellent showdown between two of the best teams in the AL. New York has had one of the league’s better pitching staffs in 2022, and its 2.72 team ERA ranks second in all of baseball. On the offensive side, the Blue Jays and Yankees are tied for the league lead in home runs with 31.

The Blue Jays and Yankees have already played one series against each other this year, with each team winning two games apiece. Both sides have looked like playoff-caliber teams so far, and their strengths will be put to the test Monday evening, with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. eastern.