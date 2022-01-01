Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Report: Tyler Chatwood to Sign with NPB's SoftBank Hawks
    The 32-year-old will become the third ex-Blue Jay to sign in Japan this offseason.
    © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    Former Blue Jay Tyler Chatwood has reportedly signed with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, according to a Japanese language source. 

    The 32-year-old pitched 28 innings for the Blue Jays in 2021 where he posted a 5.46 ERA, struck out 32 batters, but also walked 20. 

    Chatwood was excellent out of Toronto's bullpen in April (zero runs allowed) but ran into some trouble near the end of May and into June. The Blue Jays placed Chatwood on the 10-day injured list July 2 with a neck strain before designating him for assignment and ultimately releasing him July 31. 

    The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Giants on August 5 and made two appearances at the MLB level, where he allowed five runs in five innings. Chatwood finished the year on the injured list and elected free agency at season's end. 

    Chatwood will become the third ex-Blue Jay to sign in Japan after Breyvic Valera and Jacob Waguespack signed with the Orix Buffaloes earlier this offseason. 

