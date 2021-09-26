Semien Ties Home Run Record, Springer Breaks Slump in Blue Jays' Win

With his 43rd bomb of the year, Marcus Semien tied Davey Johnson's 48-year-old record for most home runs in a season by a second baseman.

Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has worn Toronto's home run jacket more than Marcus Semien this season, yet when the Blue Jays' second baseman donned the coat in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins, he made history.

In the sixth inning, Semien blasted his 43rd home run of the season—a 407-foot shot to left-center field off Twins pitcher Luke Farrell—tying Davey Johnson's 48-year-old MLB record for the most home runs in a single season by a second baseman.

It's been a career-year for Semien, who's drastically outplayed his one-year, $18-million deal. The 31-year-old is now slashing .271/.341/.548 with 43 home runs and 99 RBI, both of which are career-highs.

He's been the complete package for Toronto, playing a strong second base, providing leadership to a young clubhouse and crushing baseballs at the dish. The decisive home run in this game gave starter Robbie Ray the extra bit of run support he needed.

Ray wasn't his typical self, but gave Toronto what it needed. He tossed six strong innings, kept damage to a minimum, and recorded six strikeouts. Ray's command wasn't sharp—his four walks made that obvious—but he stilled gutted out an excellent one-run outing in a game his club desperately needed to win.

Semien and Ray stole the show, but another star—a slumping one, in fact—added onto the lead in the seventh. George Springer snapped an 0-for-16 skid when he cranked a two-run blast to left field for his 18th home run of the year and first since September 11.

It was an up-and-down game for Springer, who started his evening with a phenomenal running catch at the warning track, then slammed his bat and helmet in frustration after a strikeout in the fifth. A great weight lifted off his shoulders after the home run, and Springer danced with teammates afterwards as the mood of the entire Blue Jays dugout lightened up.

With their backs against the wall, the Blue Jays' best players came up clutch. Toronto snapped a three-game losing skid and moved within 2 games of the Red Sox and Yankees, who are tied for the first AL wild-card spot.