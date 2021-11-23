Report: Steven Matz To Make Free Agency Decision Wednesday

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Former Blue Jays starting pitcher and free agent Steven Matz will be making his signing decision soon, per reports
    We may soon know where Steven Matz will be playing baseball in 2022.

    The former Blue Jays starting pitcher and current free agent will be making a decision on where he's signing on Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported.

    Matz enjoyed a rebound season with the Blue Jays in 2021. Acquired from the New York Mets for a trio of prospects including former second-round pick Sean Reid-Foley, Matz delivered 150.2 innings of 3.82 ERA, posting a 3.79 FIP and allowing his fewest full-season homers since 2017 (18). Matz's 2.8 fWAR season came after a -0.7 WAR season in 2020 in which the lefty allowed 14 home runs in just six starts.

    The Blue Jays reportedly offered Matz a multi-year deal earlier this offseason, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, but declined to offer the starter a qualifying offer, only qualifying free agents Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien. Toronto will receive no draft pick compensation if Matz signs elsewhere this winter.

    Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the organization is in regular contact with its free agents, including Matz, but the pitcher has also been connected to other teams, including the Mets. Atkins also recently told the media the Blue Jays are looking to add at least two starting pitchers "in an ideal world."

    The news of an impending Matz decision comes on a busy day in the MLB pitching market. Former Toronto reliever Aaron Loup inked a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, while starters Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani have come to agreements with the San Francisco Giants, per reports. 

    Rebounding from a rough 2020 to post a 3.17 ERA (3.62 FIP) in 2021 with the Giants, DeSclafani's reported three-year, $36 million deal offers some insight into the market for mid-range starters like Matz. FanGraphs ranked Matz as the 31st best free agent this offseason, projecting a median crowdsourced contract of three years, $38.3 million.

    H/T Mark Feinsand, Jon Heyman

