Report: Chris Taylor Among Blue Jays Top Priorities

    • November 30, 2021
    The Toronto Blue Jays have zeroed in on Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor while interest remains in Kris Bryant
    Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Blue Jays continue to scour the market for lineup depth as Wednesday's collective bargaining agreement deadline looms.

    Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor has reportedly piqued Toronto's interest and sits atop the team's target list, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

    The 30-year-old Taylor has been Mr. Do It All for the Dodgers over the past few seasons, switching with ease between center field, second base, left field, shortstop, and at times third base, and right field.

    He earned his first career All-Star game recognition in 2020, courtesy of a .254 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, and 20 home runs.

    Taylor certainly wouldn't replace the power Marcus Semien provided last season, but his defensive versatility and contact skills certainly make sense for the Blue Jays.

    Toronto has also reportedly had conversations with Kris Bryant, Morosi told The FAN 590's Morning Show. While Bryant doesn't have quite the same versatility as Taylor and doesn't play second base, he's shown he can switch between third base, first base, and the corner outfield spots with no problem.

    Bryant hit .265 with a .353 on-base percentage, and 25 home runs in 144 games split between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

