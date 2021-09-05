Report: Blue Jays Offered Extension to Semien, Will Approach Ray in Offseason

Toronto has tried to extend Marcus Semien and will offer a contract to Robbie Ray once the season is over, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal's sources also say Toronto's front office plans to approach starting pitcher Robbie Ray with a contract during the offseason.

Ray and Semien—both impending free agents—have overwhelmingly outperformed their current one-year deals and are lined up for massive paydays this offseason.

Semien—who signed a one-year, $18-million deal last winter—has been a force at the top of Toronto's lineup all season. The 30-year-old is slashing .266/.332/.526 with a career-high 34 home runs and his 5.7 WAR (per Baseball Reference) is second among MLB position players, trailing only Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres.

Rosenthal mentions DJ LeMahieu's six-year, $90-million contract as a comparable for what Semien could earn, though he notes spending could be higher this offseason since the COVID-19 now pandemic poses less of a financial burden to teams.

After a bumpy 2020 season, Ray re-upped with the Blue Jays on a one-year, $8-million pact and promptly turned in a Cy Young-worthy season. The 29-year-old's 2.73 ERA and 6.2 pitching WAR are tops among qualified American League starters. His 202 strikeouts rank second behind Yankees hurler Gerrit Cole.

Rosenthal mentioned Zack Wheeler's five-year, $118-million deal with the Phillies in 2019 and Patrick Corbin's six-year, $140-million contract with the Nationals in 2018 as benchmarks for what Ray could earn.

