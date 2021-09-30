September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisProspectsVideo
Search
Publish date:

'Embracing It': Bichette Reflects on Home Run and Blue Jays Win

Bo Bichette talked to the media after delivering a clutch home run over the Yankees
Author:

Bo Bichette was trying to hit a home run, he admitted after the Blue Jays win.

He's said before he doesn't approach at-bats aiming for a long ball, but when Toronto needed it most, tied in the eighth with their season on the line against the Yankees, Bichette came through.

"This is what we dream of doing," Bichette told the media after the game.

Bichette's opposite-field solo shot put the Jays in front for good Wednesday, earning them a much-needed victory over the New York Yankees. The shortstop earned praise from 2B Marcus Semien and Manager Charlie Montoyo after the game, as well.

Recommended Articles

"We came out ready to go," Bichette said.

Read a complete recap of the Blue Jays 6-5 win over the Yankees here. The AL East rivals finish out the three-game series Thursday with Robbie Ray on the bump for Toronto.

Bichette-615529b93cae215649f86b5e_Sep_30_2021_3_20_58
Video

Watch: Bichette Reflects on Clutch Home Run and Blue Jays Win

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16854407_168390270_lowres
News

Bichette's Game-Winning Homer Keeps Blue Jays' Playoff Hopes Alive

20 minutes ago
USATSI_16680111_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Semien Breaks Home Run Record For Second Basemen

3 hours ago
USATSI_16680112_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Be All-In On These Blue Jays

13 hours ago
USATSI_16849444_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Drop Game 1 of Crucial Series Vs. Yankees

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16788572_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays Playoff Odds, Tiebreaker Scenarios, and October Obstacles

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16501970_168390270_lowres
News

Cavan Biggio Re-Joins Blue Jays for Final Homestand

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16833663_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Alek Manoah Comes Clutch With Blue Jays' Season Hanging in the Balance

Sep 26, 2021