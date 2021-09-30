Watch: Bichette Reflects on Clutch Home Run and Blue Jays Win

Bo Bichette talked to the media after delivering a clutch home run over the Yankees

Bo Bichette was trying to hit a home run, he admitted after the Blue Jays win.

He's said before he doesn't approach at-bats aiming for a long ball, but when Toronto needed it most, tied in the eighth with their season on the line against the Yankees, Bichette came through.

"This is what we dream of doing," Bichette told the media after the game.

Bichette's opposite-field solo shot put the Jays in front for good Wednesday, earning them a much-needed victory over the New York Yankees. The shortstop earned praise from 2B Marcus Semien and Manager Charlie Montoyo after the game, as well.

"We came out ready to go," Bichette said.

Read a complete recap of the Blue Jays 6-5 win over the Yankees here. The AL East rivals finish out the three-game series Thursday with Robbie Ray on the bump for Toronto.