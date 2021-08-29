Alek Manoah on Facing his Idol Miguel Cabrera

- Publish date:
'Pretty Surreal': Manoah on Facing Idol Miguel Cabrera
Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah grew up near Miami idolizing slugger Miguel Cabrera
Alek Manoah wasn't just a Miguel Cabrera fan growing up, he idolized him.
Manoah was born in Homestead, Florida, just south of Miami, and grew up watching Cabrera play for the Florida Marlins and win a World Series.
Saturday night, he struck out his idol — three times.
Manoah called Saturday's outing a surreal moment for him, and he connected with his brother Erik (a pitcher in the Twins organization) after the game to discuss the feat.
"We had a little moment there," Manoah said. "It was pretty surreal."