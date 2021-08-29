August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisProspectsVideo
Search
Publish date:

'Pretty Surreal': Manoah on Facing Idol Miguel Cabrera

Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah grew up near Miami idolizing slugger Miguel Cabrera
Author:

Alek Manoah wasn't just a Miguel Cabrera fan growing up, he idolized him.

Manoah was born in Homestead, Florida, just south of Miami, and grew up watching Cabrera play for the Florida Marlins and win a World Series.

Saturday night, he struck out his idol — three times.

Manoah called Saturday's outing a surreal moment for him, and he connected with his brother Erik (a pitcher in the Twins organization) after the game to discuss the feat. 

Recommended Articles

"We had a little moment there," Manoah said. "It was pretty surreal."

Manoah_on_Cabrera-612afa050fcced3942fe1373_Aug_29_2021_3_11_51
Video

Alek Manoah on Facing his Idol Miguel Cabrera

USATSI_16645610_168390270_lowres
News

Takeaways from Toronto's Extra-Inning Win Over Detroit

USATSI_16546306_168390270_lowres
News

George Springer Could Return "Any Day Now" for Toronto Blue Jays

USATSI_16636064_168390270_lowres
News

Toronto Blue Jays Squander Steven Matz Gem Against Tigers

USATSI_16560506_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Claim Jarrod Dyson Off Waivers

USATSI_16630408_168390270_lowres
News

5 Takeaways From Blue Jays' Never-Say-Die Loss to White Sox

USATSI_16551336_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Finding a Teoscar Hernández Blue Jays Extension

USATSI_16625940_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Ray's Dominant 14-K Outing Sets Up Clutch Blue Jays' Win