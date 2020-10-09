Thursday’s Game: The Braves and Marlins concluded their best-of-five NLDS this afternoon, with Atlanta winning 7-0 to sweep the series…The NL East division rivals met 13 times in total during the 2020 season with Atlanta going 9-4, including wins in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams…The Braves outscored the Marlins, 74-27, in those eight games…Atlanta and Miami met one time previously in postseason play, with the Marlins taking the 1997 NLCS, four games to two.

Travis d’Arnaud: Went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs this afternoon, and finished the series 6-for-10 with seven RBI…His seven RBI are the most in history by a catcher in a single Division Series…Gary Carter (1981 vs. PHI), Iván Rodríguez (2003 vs. SF) and Kelly Shoppach (2011 vs. TEX) each had six…d’Arnaud tied the most RBI a Braves player has ever had during a single Division Series, matching Brian Jordan’s mark from the 1999 NLDS vs. Houston…d’Arnaud’s seven RBI are already fourth most by a Braves catcher in a single postseason, and are just two short of Javy López’s franchise-most nine in 1995.

Dansby Swanson: Batted .400/.417/1.200 with four hits and five RBI during the series, including two this afternoon…His five RBI are the most a Braves shortstop has ever had during a single Division Series, and are already tied for the most a Braves shortstop has logged during a single postseason…Rafael Belliard drove in five during the 1991 playoffs, while Jeff Blauser had five in 1997.

Game 3: The Braves played their 36th Game 3 of a playoff round today, and improved to 15-21 (.417) in these games...They have won each of their last three Game 3s, winning in the NLDS in 2018, 2019 and today…The Braves beat the Dodgers, 6-5, in Game 3 of the 2018 NLDS for their only win of the series, and scored three ninth-inning runs to rally for a 3-1 win in the 2019 NLDS vs. St. Louis.

