Bryse Wilson: Made his postseason debut and held the Dodgers to one hit and one run over 6.0 innings, fanning five…Became just the second rookie pitcher in baseball history to start his postseason debut and allow no more than one hit in at least 6.0 innings, joining the Cardinals’ Michael Wacha in Game 4 of the 2013 NLDS.

Wilson II: Wilson went 6.0 innings and allowed one run tonight, while teammate Ian Anderson pitched 6.0 scoreless innings in his postseason debut during Game 2 of the Wild Card Series…They are just the second set of teammates in a single postseason to go at least 6.0 innings and allow no more than one run in their playoff debuts prior to turning 23, joining Hall-of-Famer Jim Palmer and Wally Bunker of the 1966 Baltimore Orioles.

The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their fourth meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

Atlanta scored a total of 10 runs on the night, the 14 10-run playoff game in franchise history and the first since Game 3 of the 2002 NLDS…The Braves have never lost a playoff game when they score 10 runs…Atlanta scored at least 10 runs 10 times during the regular season, the most such games in the majors and two more than the Padres and Yankees.

