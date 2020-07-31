The Atlanta Braves should get Will Smith back very soon, possibly as early as this weekend.

And when that happens, the Braves will arguably have the best bullpen in the sport. Yes, it could be that good.

So far, even without Smith, the bullpen has been solid. In the first week of the season, the bullpen has an ERA of 3.15. It has allowed 28 hits in 28.2 innings, with 11 runs allowed, 10 earned runs, only four walks and 32 strikeouts.

Mark Melancon got the save Thursday night to help the Braves beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second night in a row. The Braves are counting on Melancon to be the closer, even when Smith returns to the active roster.

While Luke Jackson is always going to scare us, like he did Thursday night, he has not allowed a run in his three appearances. Shane Greene relieved Jackson Thursday night and got one out on one pitch. Greene has yet to allow a run in his three appearances so far.

Tyler Matzek has been great in his first two games, not allowing a run in two innings, with no walks and three strikeouts. Josh Tomlin continues to do Josh Tomlin things. Manager Brian Snitker called Tomlin a "Swiss army knife" on his pre-game show Thursday. Tomlin has not allowed a run in 3.1 innings, with no walks and five strikeouts.

A.J. Minter looks good so far, with a 3.38 ERA in three games. Grant Dayton has been effecitve, allowing just one earned run in 2.1 innings in his first two games of the season.

And while Chris Martin allowed the game-winning home run in the season opener, the Braves have tremendous confidence in him to continue to be solid as a setup man to Melancon.

It's the best bullpen in baseball, and with Smith coming back, it's about to get even better.

