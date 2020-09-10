What a night. What a week for Adam Duvall.

For the second time in eight days, Duvall had a three-home run game. He's the first place in franchise history with more than one three-home run games.

Wednesday night, Duvall had a two-run home run in the second inning, a three-run home run in the fifth inning and then a grand slam in the seventh inning.

Duvall had nine runs batted in, which tied a single-game franchise record, matching Tony Cloninger who did it on July 3, 1966.

Duvall's season numbers include a .272 batting average, a .319 on base percentage, a .632 OPS, 13 home runs and 29 RBI in 125 at bats.

He's been red hot in the nine games played in September, hitting .353 with eight home runs and 16 RBI. In Duvall's last 28 days, he's hit .286 with 11 home runs and 22 RBI in 84 at bats.

We know the Braves have Cristian Pache and Drew Waters in the pipeline. But Duvall could combined with Ronald Acuna, Jr. to give the Braves a great veteran outfield duo moving forward.

What could Duvall do over a full season if he continues hitting like this? Well, if this was a full season, he'd be on pace for about 52 home runs and 116 RBI.

Duvall's best season was 2016 when he made the All-Start team and hit 33 home runs in 552 at bats.

