Josh Tomlin previews his Sunday start versus the Nationals

Josh Tomlin makes his fourth start of the season and his 12th appearance. • Set for his 149th career start...Spent the majority of his career as a starter with Cleveland, and is 57-52 with a 4.70 ERA (449 ER/859.2 IP) in the majors as a starter. • Is 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA (9 ER/11.1 IP) in three starts, and 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA (2 ER/11.1 IP) in eight games out of the bullpen. • When facing an opponent for the first time, is holding batters to a .292/.333/.417 line, with just seven hits allowed in 24 at-bats.

In his second time through the order, opponents are batting .381/.435/.762 with eight hits, including four extra-base hits, in 21 at-bats. • Has faced Washington just nine times in his career, including a pair of starts...Is 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA (9 ER/17.2 IP) against the Nationals. • Started against them on August 18, and allowed six hits and two runs over 4.0 innings...The Nationals beat the Braves, 8-5. • Among all active pitchers in the majors with at least 900.0 innigs pitched, ranks first with just 1.30 walks per 9.0 innings in his career...Has walked 146 batters in 1000.2 innigs. • Masahiro Tanaka ranks second, with a 1.78 mark. • Atlanta starting pitchers have walked 4.21 batters per 9.0 innings this season, the highest mark in the National League and second highest in the majors... Only the Red Sox have walked more (4.38).

Braves starters have walked three or more batters 12 times this season, in 39 games...Tomlin has walked three or more batters in a start seven times in 148 games. • Started in his last three appearances as he returned to the rotation. • Made consecutive starts for the first time since September 14 and September 20, 2018 while with Cleveland...Has not started four straight turns since April 24 - May 15, 2018. • Has not made a “quality” start since pitching 6.0 innings of two-run baseball on July 24, 2017, 20 turns ago. • Moved from the rotation to the bullpen in May of 2018 and has pitched primarily in relief since then.