Mike Soroka vs. Jacob deGrom

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka versus Jacob deGrom. Welcome to 2020.

This should be a great pitching matchup (watch it be 10-9). deGrom has won the last two Cy Young awards in the National League, while many believe Soroka has one in his future.

deGrom has had bad luck against the Braves. He’s 7-7 in his career, but with a 1.97 ERA. He’s allowed 106 hits in 137.1 innings, with 30 walks and 163 strikeouts.

So, who has done anything whatsoever against deGrom? Well, let’s start with Austin Riley, who was 2-5 against deGrom with a home run and two runs batted in. Next best is Johan Camargo, who might not play Friday due to a hamstring issue. He is 7-24 against deGrom with a solo home run.

Freddie Freeman has hit .278 in his 61 plate appearances against deGrom, with three home runs and six RBI. Marcell Ozuna (one home run and three RBI), Ronald Acuna, Jr. (one RBI) and Dansby Swanson are all at .250 in their careers against deGrom.

Ender Inciarte (.189) and Ozzie Albies (.156) have struggled against deGrom, while Adam Duvall has two strikeouts in two at bats against the Cy Young winner.

In his five games against the Mets, Soroka is 4-0 with a 2.73 ERA. He has allowed 27 hits in 29.2 innings, with nine earned runs, four home runs, four walks and 22 strikeouts. Soroka made his MLB debut against the Mets on May 1 at Citi Field. He won that game allowing only one run on six hits in six innings, with no walks and five strikeouts.

Against Soroka, Yoenis Cespedes had a solo home run in three at bats, while J.D. Davis had a two-run home run against Soroka in two at bats. Pete Alonso is 4-9 with a home run and two RBI. Robinson Cano is 2-8 with a home run and two RBI against Soroka.

Michael Conforto is 3-14 against Soroka, while Brandon Nimmo (1-5) and Jeff McNeil (0-6) have also struggled against the right-hander.

